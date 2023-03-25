Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.