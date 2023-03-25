Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7.31 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

