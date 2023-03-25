Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases Shares of 41,681 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.