Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 339 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

