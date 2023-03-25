Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,885,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

