McLean Asset Management Corp Has $285,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.5 %

ASML opened at $647.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.27.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.