McLean Asset Management Corp Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

