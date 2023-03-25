Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading Down 1.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $75.15. Approximately 59,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 26,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.87 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

