Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ShotSpotter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ShotSpotter

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.