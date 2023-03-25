Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,633,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.71 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.24%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

