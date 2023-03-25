Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRC

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

