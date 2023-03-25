Metahero 24 Hour Volume Hits $551,141.78 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $551,141.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.49 or 0.01191739 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009430 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01515648 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

