Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.19 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $104,458.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

