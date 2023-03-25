Metars Genesis One Day Volume Reaches $68,911.88 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $74.68 million and $68,911.88 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00330306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,112.47 or 0.25836231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.25319959 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,080.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.