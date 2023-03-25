Metars Genesis Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004294 BTC on exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $74.67 million and $71,007.69 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00331012 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.06 or 0.25891497 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.25319959 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,080.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

