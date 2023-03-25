Metis (MTS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $364,135.25

Metis (MTS) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Metis has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $364,135.25 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.