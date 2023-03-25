MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Flowserve worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 620,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,574. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

