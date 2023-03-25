MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 556,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

