MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,416. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

