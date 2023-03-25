Mina Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Mina has a total market cap of $701.79 million and $30.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,015,946,093 coins and its circulating supply is 873,575,974 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,614,172.8400393 with 873,052,538.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.82698237 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $59,997,297.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

