Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

