Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Mistras Group Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE MG opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.49. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Price Jennifer C. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

