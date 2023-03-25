MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.09

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.38. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $201.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $289,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,328,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,953.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,189 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 686,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

