Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,459.11

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.11 ($17.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,285.50 ($15.79). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,301 ($15.98), with a volume of 1,682,354 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.39) to GBX 1,606 ($19.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a €0.48 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,863.85%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.40), for a total value of £83,688.02 ($102,772.96). Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

