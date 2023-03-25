Moonbeam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.95 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $222.09 million and $4.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017732 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 604,119,252 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

