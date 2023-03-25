Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

