Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock worth $25,747,150. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

