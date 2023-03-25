New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,438 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

