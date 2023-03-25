Nexo 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.26 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Nexo has a total market cap of $409.73 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00331426 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.20 or 0.25923882 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010125 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

