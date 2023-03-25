NFT Price Reaches $0.0212 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, NFT has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $781,664.01 and approximately $2,827.35 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

