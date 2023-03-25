Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.89

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.89 and traded as low as $35.30. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 32,262 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

