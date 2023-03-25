Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Down 1%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 1,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

