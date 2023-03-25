Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.46. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 122,350 shares.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

