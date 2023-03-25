Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.09. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 21,229 shares changing hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 1,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 935,537 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.