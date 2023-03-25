Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.19. 86,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 83,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.