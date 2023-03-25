Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.19. 86,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 83,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.