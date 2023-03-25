Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 433 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

