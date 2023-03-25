Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of STE opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.77. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.