Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.
STERIS Stock Up 2.1 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
