Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

