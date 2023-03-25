Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.