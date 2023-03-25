Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $254.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

