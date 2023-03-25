OKB Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.25 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. OKB has a market cap of $10.25 billion and approximately $21.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $41.58 or 0.00150603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

