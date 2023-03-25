Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.