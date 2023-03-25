Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.66. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 36,814 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

