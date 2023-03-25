One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

