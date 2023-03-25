One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

