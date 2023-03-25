One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,871,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,458,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $438.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.25 and a 200-day moving average of $451.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
