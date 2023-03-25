Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.22

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $191.50 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.62 or 0.06326075 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017891 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

