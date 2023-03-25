Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of CUE opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

