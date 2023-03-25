Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matador Resources Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

