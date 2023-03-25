Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 11,161 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FYLD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

